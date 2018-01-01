Tippi Toes Inc.
Children's dance classes
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
5921 S. Marion Pl.
Tulsa, OK 74135
CEO
Sarah Nuse
Initial Investment ⓘ
$52,000 - $62,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Tippi Toes Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
25 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3