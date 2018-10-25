Hammer & Nails - Grooming Shop for Guys
Men's grooming services
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
101 Parkshore Dr., #208
Folsom, CA 95630
CEO
John Choi
Parent Company
The Hammer & Nails Salon Group LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$253,250 - $597,450
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $5,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,950 - $49,950
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Hammer & Nails - Grooming Shop for Guys has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24-42 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
Webinars, meetings
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5