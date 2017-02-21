15 Secrets of the Fastest-Growing Franchises

Laura Rea Dickey, CIO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (#65):

“There are three keys to successful growth: First, know who you are as a brand; second, don’t be afraid to change anything that isn’t core to who you are; and third, actively pursue high-quality franchisees who share your vision. Growth is not as relevant as how you handle the challenge to evolve to meet changing customers, nimble competitors and a shifting marketplace. Our ‘evolve or fail’ strategy is what sets us apart. We invest constantly in training, technology, communication tools and R&D.”

