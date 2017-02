15 Secrets of the Fastest-Growing Franchises

Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels (#51):

“You can’t undermine your values or standards in the name of growth. If you do, you might grow in the short term, but the long-term ramifications will be costly. We have a thorough vetting process and only invite the best prospective franchisee to become part of our system. Once they’re onboard, we work hard to develop strong relationships with each and every one of them and do whatever we can to position them for success. After all, we’re only as successful as they are.”