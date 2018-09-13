Seva Beauty
Eyebrow shaping, eyelash extensions, facials, tinting, makeup, spa services and products
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
1954 First St., #112
Highland Park, IL 60035
CEO
Vas Maniatis
Initial Investment ⓘ
$82,550 - $255,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$190,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%+
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
11 hours
Classroom Training:
39 hours
Additional Training:
Virtual training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6