Dig Into 2017: The Top Food-Based Franchises of the Year

May 31, 2017 3 min read

While the franchise model has expanded into almost every type of business imaginable, franchises based around food remain an industry cornerstone. Almost a quarter of the 988 companies that applied for the 2017 Franchise 500 list were food-related. And according to the latest Economic Impact of Franchised Businesses report prepared for the International Franchise Association, “quick-service restaurants provided more establishments, jobs and payroll and generated more output and contributed more to GDP than any other single line of business.” Full-service restaurants and retail food businesses contribute significantly as well.

We’ve ranked the top food franchises, divided by category -- such as Asian food, frozen desserts and sandwiches -- and then ranked them within their respective categories, so whatever type of food franchise you’re interested in, you can see who comes out on top.

The rankings are based on each company’s performance when run through our Franchise 500 formula, a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. But keep in mind that the list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular franchise. Always do your own research to find the opportunity that’s right for you. That means reading the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, talking to as many existing and former franchisees as possible -- and, of course, sampling the food!