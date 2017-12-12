The 48 Best Podcasts for Entrepreneurs
Running a business is daunting, and many entrepreneurs find themselves seeking mentors -- or better yet, wishing they had an experienced friend to dish all of their secrets. For those craving this kind of candid counsel, don’t cold email someone asking to get coffee and “pick their brain.” Instead, grab the closest pair of headphones and listen to podcasts.
You don’t have to be a business owner in the conventional sense to grow wealthy with insights from the following list of shows. They touch on themes such as creativity, happiness and discipline, and anyone pursuing their ambitions can apply their lessons. Chock-full of surprising strategies -- from tech tools to mindset shifts -- these podcasts are simultaneously ultra-informative and digestible, giving listeners an active role and inspiring them to hold themselves accountable for their success.
Click through to learn about 48 of the best podcasts for entrepreneurs.
We Study Billionaires -- The Investors Podcast
What exactly makes billionaires billionaires? Do they have some special trait? Do they do the same thing every morning? That’s what the podcast, We Study Billionaires -- The Investors Podcast, seeks to find out. Hosts Preston Pysh and Stig Broderson take a lighthearted approach to discussing money, investing, habits and more from the billionaires around the world. More specifically, Pysh and Broderson read and discuss the books that have influenced billionaires the most. Some of the most popular names on their podcast are Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Ray Dalio and other financial successes.
I Hate My Boss
Whether you have a micromanager boss or an absentee one, everyone has their own set of workplace issues. (Don’t worry, you’re not alone!) In I Hate My Boss, Liz Dolan, former CMO of Fox, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Nike and more, and executive coach Larry Seal bring these issues to light to provide advice and guidance towards a better and more fulfilled career. They ask people to call into their podcast and go on-air with the drama their experiencing at work, using the fictional company “Penn & Pencil” when discussing their business in order to keep callers anonymous.
Dreams In Drive
Perfect for lifestyle and creative entrepreneurs, Dreams In Drive will show you how to turn your entrepreneurial dreams into fruition, and share stories of how others have successfully done so. Hosted by “Chief Dream Driver” and marketing and communications specialist Rana Campbell, in each episode, Campbell sits down with a successful entrepreneur to hear her story, how she successfully launched a business and her tips for entrepreneurial success. She meets with a diversity of small-business owners -- some well-known and others just starting out -- who specialize in lifestyle and creative industries.
Joblogues
Geared towards young professionals, Joblogues is a fun, bi-weekly podcast that takes a light approach towards career conversations. Hosted by childhood best friends Joymarie Parker and Cortney Cleveland, the pair have conversations on difficult topics, including how to improve your job situation and prepare yourself for future opportunities.
StartUp
Revision Path
Are you into web design? Here’s the perfect podcast for you. Revision Path is a weekly podcast that interviews and showcases some of today’s best African-American graphic designers, web designers and developers from around the world. Hosted by entrepreneur and web designer Maurice Cherry, each episode is filled with stories, insights and inspiration from today’s top creatives. Some previous guests have included Facebook product engineer Karla Cole, Cleveland State University graphic design Professor Anne H. Berry and MailChimp’s software engineer Raven Covington.
Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations
If you’re looking for some help in the land of business and well-being, you’ve come to the right place. Who better to turn to for advice than Oprah Winfrey? Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations pulls from a selection of her favorite interviews with leaders, authors, entrepreneurs and wellness experts, designed to help you find meaning and create your best self.
How I Built This With Guy Raz
NPR’s How I Built This With Guy Raz is all about dreams, innovators, idealists and entrepreneurs, of course. In each episode, Raz discusses well-known founders and their brands, and dissects the stories behind the movements they’ve created. Some guests include Instagram’s Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger and Airbnb’s Joe Gebbia.
StarTalk Radio
Everyone’s favorite astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Radio is a comedic podcast where deGrasse Tyson discusses science, pop culture and more with some of today’s hottest names in tech, such as Elon Musk and Alexis Ohanian. While some of the episodes are geared towards science, many focus on tech and the future -- a great source of inspiration for any aspiring tech entrepreneurs. For three years in a row, the podcast has been Emmy-nominated for outstanding informational series or special.
The Pitch
A crucial component of launching a business is pitching. Rather than reading books, surfing the web and looking for step-by-step guides, one of the best ways to learn is by observing others. The Pitch, hosted by Josh Muccio, takes you behind the scenes by playing real events of aspiring entrepreneurs pitching to investors. With an inside take on the before, during and after of a pitch, this podcast will show you what to do -- and what not to do -- during a pitch.
Better Than Success
What could be better than success? On the weekly show Better Than Success, host and serial entrepreneur Nicole Purvy shares more than success stories. She and her guests aim to teach professionals, business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs about the habits that that success requires. The series spans industries -- from retail to banking to real estate -- telling stories of those who have made it big. Some episodes are more thematic, giving listeners mantras and toolkits to guide them to greatness.
So Money
On the daily podcast So Money, host Farnoosh Torabi chats with business thought leaders about how they manage their finances. High-profile guests such as Tony Robbins, Tim Ferriss, Arianna Huffington and Seth Godin have shared raw, personal money stories, as well as money-management tips and tricks. They even cop to their guilty pleasures -- and the indulgences that make them work and feel better. Plus, on Fridays, Torabi, who spent her early career as a financial correspondent and author, answers listeners’ questions about money, careers, her guests and other miscellany.
The Quote of the Day Show
Sometimes, a simple quote is all the inspiration you need to get through the day. But Quote of the Day host, entrepreneur and money expert Sean Croxton and his guests take it a step further. A brief audio clip follows the quote for maximum motivation, followed by anecdotes and advice for life coaches. Guests have included Jack Canfield, Zig Ziglar and James Altucher. With new daily episodes airing Monday through Friday, the infectious energy and positive attitude of Croxton and his guests empowers listeners in a way that is reassuring and thought-provoking.
How Success Happens
Smart Passive Income
A side gig doesn’t have to eat up all of your free time. Every Wednesday, Smart Passive Income host Pat Flynn shares tips for hustling digital entrepreneurs to help them boost the income from their online businesses. Strategies include affiliate marketing, crowdfunding, live video, SEO, social media and yes, even podcasting. Flynn stays relatable through his admission that he himself is not a millionaire, but he does earn six figures while only working a few hours each week. Flynn’s goal is to encourage listeners to cash in via online tools, then spend their time on more enjoyable, perhaps less lucrative activities.
Containers
An eight-episode series about the world of shipping containers and global trade may seem like a niche subject, but it doesn’t take long for host Alexis Madrigal to convince listeners why the development of this worldwide network has shaped every aspect of life on Earth. From historical background into the development of major hubs to personality profiles of workers and artists who call the sea home, Containers is a deeply humanizing look at an often overlooked system on which human life depends. You don’t have to be directly involved with manufacturing to enjoy this anthology, which will shape how you perceive both production and consumption going forward.
Confessions of Successful Asian Women
Guests on Aliya Janjua’s monthly podcast, Confessions of Successful Asian Women, tell stories of how they have defied marginalization and worked their way up to success, pioneered in their fields and sought to change paradigms or fight injustice through their work. They share details of how they’ve built and grown brands, developed creative means of self-expression, found and followed their passions and cared for themselves in the process. The discussion is raw and unrehearsed, and listeners walk away with proof of the power women have to take control of their lives and careers.
Making Oprah
This three-episode podcast series from Chicago’s WBEZ chronicles Oprah Winfrey’s rise, from local news anchor to daytime talk-show host to household name and media mogul. And it goes deep: Long-time viewers of the show will learn about the team that helped launch Winfrey to stardom and become one of the most successful female entrepreneurs of all time. The first episode follows Winfrey in her early years as a Chicago talk-show host, the second focuses on the show’s foray into spirituality and the final installment, named after the famous “you get a car!” episode, examines the show at a turning point.
Song Exploder
Inspiration can come from anywhere, as the artist guests on Hrishikesh Hirway’s series Song Exploder prove each week. Hirway interviews musicians, from Lorde to The National, about the creative influences and processes that went into making a particular track. Sometimes, the series even delves into film scores. Their surprising answers should make all types of creators aspire to be a bit more resourceful. Indeed, Hirway’s guests have had to deal with low funds, tight deadlines and more to get their art out into the world.
The YES Effect Show
After becoming her city’s first female firefighter more than two decades ago, Shelli Varela reflected on her accomplishment and realized the key had been one simple word: “Yes.” She’d told herself she had it in her to train for such a rigorous job, despite weighing only 108 pounds. On her podcast, she features accomplished guests such as New York Times bestselling author Chris Guillebeau and high-performance coach Lacy Kirkland, who share how mental fortitude -- and a dismissal of one’s supposed limitations -- can help oneself and others prevail.
The Self-Publishing Podcast
It’s never been easier to be a self-published author, but with democratization comes issues of trust: How do you know where to start? Author trio Johnny B. Truant, Sean Platt and David Wright co-create this weekly series, which addresses a variety of topics that aspiring and experienced self-publishers can learn from. Topics include using Amazon ads, making email lists and even questions about the craft itself. Just because you don’t have a high-powered agent doesn’t mean you can’t reach thousands of readers and make money from your work while doing it.
Earn Your Happy
The barrier between you and happiness is fear, host Lori Harder argues throughout the episodes of Earn Your Happy. Her pep talks are filled with counterintuitive advice such as, “slow down time” and “gain your power by letting go,” but these directives don’t seem idealistic when coming from Harder, founder of the Bliss Project; they seem downright fun. The former fitness champion and model gives listeners permission to be themselves, then tells them how to actually do that. Guests such as Blogilates founder Cassey Ho keep this podcast focused on all aspects of life, from business to health.
JOLSID Podcast: Neuroscience, Psychology and Nootropics for Creative Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Athletes
All of the technology in the world can’t make us anything more than human, but understanding how our own brains work can give us an advantage over other mere mortals. This informative podcast strikes the balance between hard science and real-life applications to provide actionable tips to overcome mental barriers to success, thrive in social situations and more for entrepreneurs who want evidence-based life hacks. The most recent episode is more than a year old, but the findings and tips about the workings of our minds are timeless.
Get-It-Done Guy’s Quick and Dirty Tips to Work Less and Do More
Business coach Stever Robbins’ productivity tips run the gamut. An audience of all ages and interests will benefit from Robbins’ revelations, with one episode dedicated to getting the most out of college, and another focused on packing for a camping trip. Most topics, however, are more general, such as forming habits, achieving goals and writing faster. From taking charge of your tech tools to managing your to-do list, Robbins helps listeners work smarter, rather than harder, by keeping it simple.
Problem Solvers
Biz Chix
In this woman-centric podcast (which does feature male guests from time to time), host and business consultant Natalie Eckdahl highlights inspiring stories of entrepreneurs from a range of industries. They trace how they got their start, as well as share how they maintain their success -- be it through decluttering their homes, narrowing in on a niche or leveraging online tools. After more than three years, Biz Chix has grown into a community that holds itself accountable for sticking to its goals and developing new, more sophisticated ones.
The Business Building Rockstars Show
If the title alone doesn’t motivate you, the episodes certainly will. Host Nicole Holland’s aim for #BBRShow is to help her listeners avoid the pitfalls that her guests faced in their early days of entrepreneurship, from unnecessary expenses and wasted time to undue stress and uncertainty. Her guests don’t make building a business sound easy, but they do make it sound manageable and extremely worthwhile. Many of them were driven to start their own ventures based on life circumstances -- from layoffs to bullying -- and triumphing over tough times by viewing them as opportunities.
Cashflow Ninja w/ M.C. Laubscher
In today’s world, it is crucial that people know how to generate and protect their own wealth, given the sheer and growing number of ways it is possible to do so. That’s the argument M.C. Laubscher and his guests advance in Cashflow Ninja, discussing investment strategies such as real estate, cryptocurrency, royalties and more. Most people do not receive formal education on these strategies, but those who actively seek to learn about have great potential to cash in and build their own safety nets.
Two Black Guys With Good Credit
Co-hosts Shaun Lynda and Arlington Forbes put an entertaining spin on finance tips. One episode breaks down Jay Z’s album 4:44 and its references to wealth and investments, while others are more topic-based, covering money management apps, banking and life insurance. Both men are business owners and a third (female) host, Dionne Nicholls, frequently chimes in with stats and historical context. All in all, Two Black Guys With Good Credit dispels common myths and pessimistic attitudes toward being proactive with money in a casual way that builds trust.
She Did It Her Way
Every Monday and Thursday, She Did It Her Way features a woman entrepreneur who took chances, broke norms and prioritized her own wants and needs to become a successful business owner. Host Amanda Boleyn went through a similar journey when she quit a corporate job five years ago, and now, she’s devoted much of her time to telling stories that will inspire others to stop thinking about their dreams and start chasing them.
Jocko
With four to five episodes per month, retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink’s podcast (co-hosted by Echo Charles) gives listeners intense motivational sessions designed to push them to be better versions of themselves. Whether it’s finding emotional attachment from heated situations or maintaining an unpredictable schedule, episodes explore leadership skills, discipline and more, frequently featuring interviews with veterans, whose experiences in at war shed light on fortitude and perseverance in any situation.
Retire Inspired
Just as it’s never too early to start saving for retirement, it’s never too early to start listening to a podcast about saving for retirement. Host and bestselling author Chris Hogan instills that readiness for retirement is about financial preparation rather than age, and his tone empowers listeners to believe that they are in charge their own futures. (One episode is even called “Becoming the CEO of Your Retirement.”) With between one and three episodes of Retire Inspired per month, Hogan shares several tools for staying on track with retirement goals -- and makes even the seemingly loftiest goals seem attainable.
The Action Catalyst
This podcast proves that listening doesn’t have to be a passive activity. The Action Catalyst, hosted by bestselling author and Southwestern Consulting co-founder Rory Vaden, is all about getting things done, disciplining oneself and using time more effectively. Every Wednesday, Vaden and a guest converse about how to approach big tasks such as finding a purpose in life, repairing broken relationships and saying “no” to achieve productivity. The topics are broad, but each episode leaves listeners compelled to put what they’ve heard to the test.
Onward Creatives
Many motivational podcasts encourage introspection, or seek to help listeners take charge of their lives. Onward Creatives, hosted by Jack and Valentina Fussell, echoes these sentiments with a more creative, narrative framing -- an entrepreneur is the hero at the center of their own story. To fully realize their creative potential, listeners learn they have to get their hands dirty and not be distracted by shortcuts to success. For example, one episode is titled, “Three things Instagram won’t teach you about being an entrepreneur,” and another is, “Enough with the webinars and ecourses, go hustle and have patience.”
Heroine
Through individual stories of successful, risk-taking women, host Majo Molfino hopes to “debunk the myth of ‘overnight success’” in her podcast, Heroine. Her impressive guests specialize in design, careers, wellness, writing, coding -- you name it -- and many of them have already shaped thousands of lives with their work. In conversation with Molfino, they talk about building self-confidence, creatively combining passions, trusting your intuition and other challenges -- real and mentally fabricated -- that many women encounter in their personal and professional lives.
Happier With Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin, the bestselling author of The Happiness Project, Better Than Before and The Four Tendencies, offers advice about how to be happy in her popular podcast which she co-hosts with her younger sister, Elizabeth Craft. The foundation for happiness, her episodes convey, is good habits. Many teach listeners how to be proactive and make effort without fear of failure or inadequacy, with titles such as, “It's More Important to Say Something Than the Right Thing.” Her advice is consistent and digestible, setting up listeners for happier lives with memorable anecdotes that can be distilled into mantras.
Entrepreneur Weekly
The Good Life Project
Everyone has their own idea of what it means to live a good life, and listeners of Jonathan Fields’ The Good Life Project podcast have the opportunity to hear perspectives from acclaimed authors, thought leaders and other inspiring individuals on what it takes to achieve a meaningful existence. Fields strives to present intimate, unfiltered conversations with his guests. (One episode teaser promises “Tim Ferriss like you’ve never heard him.”) The podcast also incorporates a lot of science, with bits on cognitive bias, reading emotions, meditation and the relationship between kindness and health.
Online Marketing Made Easy With Amy Porterfield
Amy Porterfield has been hosting her online marketing podcast since 2013, and she still has plenty to say about the topic. It is, after all, an ever-evolving field, as social media algorithms shift, influencers have exploded and live video has become viable. Her episodes are varied and touch on every aspect of online marketing, complete with case studies, step-by-step guides and comprehensive overviews. Those who win in marketing today plan ahead, automate and prioritize, and Porterfield explains how to do so, platform by platform, frequently sprinkling in episodes about productivity with tips that transcend the world of online marketing.
Secrets to Real Estate Investing Show
If you don’t think of landlords or house-flippers as entrepreneurs, you must not be one. Holly McKhann’s podcast showcases stories of real estate investors whose savvy decisions made them achieve financial freedom, become “set for life” or even scale their efforts to hundreds of properties per year. McKhann answers frequently asked questions, from “S Corp or LLC” to “Do I really need branding as a real estate investor?” Whether you see real estate as your side hustle or next career move, stories from guests that overcame odds will reassure listeners that they, too, can make a pretty penny from this line of work.
Rich Bitch
Angie Lee’s aspirational relatable and very funny podcast speaks the language of “boss babes.” After going from $100,000 in debt to a seven-figure salary, all before age 30, Lee has strong opinions about the importance of having multiple streams of income, so you can make money while you sleep. Literally. And she wants to help women who feel stuck, as she used to, increase their presence -- and do things like “not feel awkward on live video” and “pump out social media content like a MOFO.” On Rich Bitch, meets them where they are, describing her own journey full of personal detail in a confident, straight-shooter tone.
The Femtrepreneur Show
Hosts Mariah Coz and Megan Minns identify a “femtrepreneur” as a woman who independently runs a profitable online business, and they focus heavily on online course creators in their show. Still, anyone launching, planning a webinar, navigating sales, interested in passive income or otherwise managing an online business can learn from the podcast’s interviews with guests who have been in their shoes. Each episode clarifies industry standards and provides inspiration for listeners who haven’t nailed down their content (like telling them to occupy a “weird-ass niche.”) The narrow subject aside, The Femtrepreneur Show is extremely practical.
The Lively Show
On The Lively Show, Jess Lively emphasizes the power of living mindfully and purposefully, and her episode topics are unique and thought-provoking. Every Wednesday, she and her guests talk about the ways they manage the things they own, things they do and the relationships they have. Topics range from style to career, but Lively takes an abstract approach with episodes titled “The Next Evolution of Human Consciousness & Community” and others centered around ways to “Flow With Intention.” Lively’s unique perspective on the conundrums we all face engages her listeners, as do the personal details she shares to connect with them.
The Life Coach School Podcast With Brooke Castillo
Unemployable: Advice for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs
Gig workers and entrepreneurs of all kinds will gain valuable lessons from the interviews on Unemployable. Host Brian Clark chats with self-starters ranging from Gary Vaynerchuk to Pivot author Jenny Blake about everything from playing the long game to "designing your life," as well as shares his own stories as an eight-time entrepreneur. More nitty-gritty topics include maximizing time off, automated marketing and other techniques freelancers can employ to achieve success and happiness, and Clark organizes his often counterintuitive lessons in step-by-step how-to formats.
Glambition Radio with Ali Brown
In one-on-one interviews, Ali Brown highlights women who are making their own success. rewriting traditional narratives and silencing self-limiting internal monologues. Guests on Glambition Radio, such as Nicole Lapin, Kathryn Minshew, Cindy Whitehead, Kara Goldin and Alexa Von Tobel discuss how they found their calling, created products they personally identified a need for in the market and adhering to their values in the process. A major theme involves rejecting the status quo and our nagging instincts that tell us we can't do something simply because it hasn't been done before.
Budget and Cents
Money advice from wealthy individuals is inspiring in its own right, but some days, a listener with a modest bank account balance just can't buy it. Enter Cait Flanders and Carrie Smith, the co-hosts of Budgets and Cents. Their weekly podcast, which drops on Tuesdays, is filled with refreshing conversations that convince student-loan-burdened twentysomethings -- or anyone for that matter -- that saving money isn't so far-fetched. Combined, the two have paid off $45,000 in debt themselves, and their tips go beyond incremental savings and other strategies that are easier said than done. It's about mindset shifts, and especially an embrace of minimalist living.
Outside In with Charles Trevail
Learn brand strategy from the pros as Outside In host Charles Trevail examines the ways in which big companies manage customer relations, develop products and more. Recent episodes have featured Hyatt Hotels, Lego, Gatorade, Jet.com and even the Boston Celtics. Guests are usually executives or business professors who provide commentary on the latest trends and best practices for organizations designed with customers at the center of everything they do. From framing innovation as a way to benefit customers (rather than beat competitors) to thinking about all users of a product (even dogs), Outside In turns traditional business thinking inside out.