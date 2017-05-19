How This Founder Started Her Apron Empire With $300

Established in 2012, Hedley & Bennett was born to inspire a sense of dignity and pride in the kitchen. Founder and designer Ellen Bennett recognized a recurring pattern in drab kitchen workwear: bland, generic and essentially disposable uniforms that were completely uninspiring.

Her roots in the kitchen created the vision to make people feel as amazing as the food they prepared. Through the community of culinary professionals, our aprons have turned into a nationwide movement.

Hedley & Bennett is now the leading designer of aprons and chefware, constructing garments specifically for the makers of the world.

