How Volunteering in Haiti Inspired This Founder to Start a Business for Social Good

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Beth Helmstetter is the founder of The Good Beginning and Beth Helmstetter Events. She sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker at her office to share the story behind the building of her brands.

The Good Beginning streamlines the giving process by allowing couples to choose charitable organizations for their wedding registries.

Watch more videos from the folks at Toast Meets Jam on their YouTube channel here.

Related: How This Ice Cream Brand Built a Brand by Building Community

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.