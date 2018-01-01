Computers

More From This Topic

Elon Musk Expects to Have a Brain-Machine Interface in 4 Years
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Expects to Have a Brain-Machine Interface in 4 Years

Neuralink could have its first product by then, but that's just the start of the 'Wizard Era.'
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
12 Eye-Popping Home Office Setups
Home Office

12 Eye-Popping Home Office Setups

If you love your computer that much, you want to give it an environment in which it can truly shine.
K. Thor Jensen | 8 min read
Can Artificial Intelligence Identify Pictures Better than Humans?
Artificial Intelligence

Can Artificial Intelligence Identify Pictures Better than Humans?

It's taken computers less than a century to learn what it took humans 540 million years to know.
Ophir Tanz | 7 min read
This Japanese Billionaire Thinks Computers Will Be Smarter Than Humans in 30 Years
Artificial Intelligence

This Japanese Billionaire Thinks Computers Will Be Smarter Than Humans in 30 Years

The CEO of SoftBank says machine intelligence will surpass our own by 2047.
Sam Shead | 3 min read
MacBook Pro Touch Bar Banned From Multiple State Bar Exams
Apple

MacBook Pro Touch Bar Banned From Multiple State Bar Exams

Prospective lawyers across the country are being asked to leave their new machines at home.
Andrew Dalton | 2 min read
Apple May Announce New Macs at an Event Next Week
Apple

Apple May Announce New Macs at an Event Next Week

The date would confirm previous suspicions that arose after Apple moved its upcoming Q4 earnings report from October 27 to October 25 due to a "scheduling conflict."
Jeff Dunn | 2 min read
Why the PC Might Not See a Comeback
PCs

Why the PC Might Not See a Comeback

The longest downturn in PC sales history might not be a bad thing.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Laptop Visionary John Ellenby Dies
Inventions

Laptop Visionary John Ellenby Dies

John Ellenby's Grid delivered what is widely viewed as one of the first laptop computers, the Compass.
Don Reisinger | 2 min read
The Important Lesson Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Apple Computer That Sparked a Revolution
Radicals & Visionaries

The Important Lesson Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Apple Computer That Sparked a Revolution

Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak's first dream machine just sold at auction via Charitybuzz for $815,000.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence Project Just Got a Free Supercomputer
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence Project Just Got a Free Supercomputer

An Elon Musk-backed artificial intelligence research group just got a brand new toy from chip maker Nvidia.
Jonathan Vanian | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.