This New Textile Combines Sustainability With Fashion

Sustainability and safe manufacturing processes are paving the way for a number of new, innovative products.

Piñatex is an entirely new approach to natural, sustainable non-woven textiles made from pineapple leaves. Created in 2013 by Ananas Anam Ltd., Piñatex is a byproduct of pineapple farming, with no extra land, water, fertilizers or pesticides required to produce it.

The seemingly leather-like material is 100 percent vegan, but just as durable and versatile as traditional leathers. Piñatex is recognized as a pioneer in the development of innovative textiles by the fashion industry, and received PETA’s 2015 Innovation Award as a “Vegan Fashion Label.”