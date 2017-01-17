Fashion

This New Textile Combines Sustainability With Fashion

Just as durable as traditional leathers, Piñatex is a clean, sustainable and animal-friendly textile.
Sustainability and safe manufacturing processes are paving the way for a number of new, innovative products.

Piñatex is an entirely new approach to natural, sustainable non-woven textiles made from pineapple leaves. Created in 2013 by Ananas Anam Ltd., Piñatex is a byproduct of pineapple farming, with no extra land, water, fertilizers or pesticides required to produce it.

The seemingly leather-like material is 100 percent vegan, but just as durable and versatile as traditional leathers. Piñatex is recognized as a pioneer in the development of innovative textiles by the fashion industry, and received PETA’s 2015 Innovation Award as a “Vegan Fashion Label.”

Edition: January 2017

