The 5 Career Paths to a Wealthy Life

"Decide exactly what you want and resolve to persist, no matter what happens until you achieve it," says Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy.

In this video, Tracy discusses the five career routes to take in order to become wealthy.

His first point is to become an entrepreneur. From farming and trucking to real estate and computers, there are a number of industries to build a business in. Like Henry Ford and Bill Gates, start with an idea for a product or service and build it from the ground up.

Another plausible route to take is working your way up in a company. You could become a highly paid executive for a successful company, or an employee with stock options, he explains.

The third way to get rich -- although this one takes much experience and schooling -- is to become a professional, such as a dentist, doctor, lawyer or architect. People in these fields get advanced degrees and charge high prices for their services.

Getting into sales is another great way to make lots of money. In fact, 5 percent of self-made millionaires are experts in sales for their industries, says Tracy.

The last group Tracy mentions are people who make their money in the stock market, artists, lottery winners and other celebrity-like accomplishments. This group is pretty far-off, but understand that it is only a small sliver of people in the top 1 percent.

