Meet The Man Who Sold 4 Companies for Over a Billion Dollars

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David meets with entrepreneur Tom Ellsworth (also known as "The Biz Doc") to discuss the future of business and entrepreneurship.

In the beginning of the video, Ellsworth tells the audience about his background building and selling successful companies like Premier Digital Publishing and GoTV. In 2006, he published the book, The Rat, The Race, and The Cage.

Speaking with Bet-David, Ellsworth recalls a number of memories and shares his views on the future. He shares the time he watched the last meeting between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, and explained its effect on him. He believes Jobs to be the designer with the passion to create an experience end to end, where Gates was more the enabler -- helping to create a massive market for products. Although their approaches differed, both equally had incredible impacts.

Ellsworth also shares the top five companies, entrepreneurs and industries that he predicts will dominate the next 10 years. He's confident that Google, Uber and Amazon will be industry leaders, that Elon Musk will continue to innovate and change the world and that online education will see major growth.

