The Top 10 Behaviors to Avoid When Networking

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ivan Misner goes over the 10 behaviors that you should not exhibit in a networking group.

Sharing your problems and grievances with fellow networkers and guests is not a good idea while meeting and socializing with others in the group. Winging presentations, being late and using your phone are other things to avoid, too.

Networking is key to the success of a company. In fact, a single referral source can bring a chain reaction of new business to your company. That's why it's vital to make your time and efforts worthwhile in networking groups. Success in these groups will happen when the rest of the group members trust enough to open up their best referrals. That's why it's vital to avoid these behaviors and demonstrate professionalism.

