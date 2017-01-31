Starting a business is no easy feat, and at the backbone of every business is a solid business plan. Before those words scare you, you'll be happy to know there's a simple way to do this.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Det-David explains how to write a one-page business plan.

There are two ways to go about writing your business plan: Spend six or more hours a day detailing out a plan and reading it over every month -- or, gather all of the information and knock it out in one page.

If you chose the latter, here are some quick tips to help. Think of your business plan like a relationship, and brainstorm everything that's connected to it (goals, financial health, interests etc.). Write down the various categories that you've just listed and begin researching each -- what can you change? What can you add? These things are the core of your plan.

After you've written those things down -- you're almost finished. Add a title and review and revise your plan daily.

