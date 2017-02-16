How to Focus on Your Goals and Work More Efficiently

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses the importance of setting goals.

Whether your goal is to become a millionaire or simply to have enough money saved up to take a good vacation, it's important to know what you want and how you're going to get there. Tracy recommends writing down your goals, as well as multiple, creative ways to accomplish them. How much time do you need to accomplish your goal, and how can you use that time most efficiently? How much money do you need, and what are ways to save?

If you answer these questions early in your process and stay mindful of pursuing solutions, you'll be much more likely to end up with the result you envisioned than if you have a vague idea without a planned path.

To learn more, click play.

Watch more YouTube videos from Brian Tracy on his channel.

Related: 4 Ways Rich People Think About Themselves

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.