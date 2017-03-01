2-Minute Tax Tip: What's a 'Stretch' IRA?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mark Kohler discusses how to make the most of a "Stretch" IRA.

Whether you're a spouse beneficiary of an IRA or not, it's important to know the rules (like required minimum distributions) guiding your financial planning. If not, you could have as much as a 50 percent penalty on your IRA.

However, if you do it right, a "Stretch" IRA can be a powerful financial tool in your investment portfolio.

