How to Get Booked in the Media and Get Publicity for Your Business

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur’s book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein’s book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with two media experts -- Jess Todtfeld and Kate Delaney -- who provide great tips for getting booked in the media. Todtfeld holds the Guinness World Record for being interviewed the most times in a single day, and Delaney is an NBC Radio Personality. Combined they give two amazing tips for how to be newsworthy and how to get booked in the media. Perfect for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, small businesses, managers, leaders, marketing teams, sales teams, PR teams and more.

How do you become newsworthy?

What is the biggest mistake entrepreneurs make in approaching media?

How do you approach editors and producers for a press appearance?

What word should you use at the beginning of an email pitch to the media?

Learn the answer to these questions and more in this video with these two media superstars.

Want to see the full interviews with Todtfeld and Delaney? It's 50-plus minutes of brilliance where they breaks down everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the media landscape, getting booked in the media, getting press and more! And you can get these interviews with the book. Learn more below.

Todtfeld and Delaney's interview excerpts are featured in Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business Chapter 12: Hot Off the Presses: Media, Stories, and Spreading the Word.

In this 27-video series, the author of Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business, Jill Schiefelbein, interviews stand-out companies and entrepreneurs to bring you great bites of information to help improve your communication and drive results. You can access 12-plus hours of content -- the full interviews for each of these 27 brilliant minds -- by purchasing Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business and accessing the book’s bonus site.

Watch more videos from Jill on her YouTube channel and buy the book at Amazon.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.