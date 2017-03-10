Small Business - Big Impact

How These App Creators Are Putting the Power of Giving in Everyone's Hands

The creators of an app are on a mission to help brands advertise while enabling users to make donations to charity at the same time.
  • ---Shares

When Matt Sawyer was a teenager, he lost his grandparents to cancer. He says being a high schooler, with little time and money, made him feel powerless to effect any change in the world and he became determined to fix that problem. Years later, he came up with an idea for an app to help people give back no matter their age. He called his cousin Mike Cassidy to see if he wanted to further develop the idea. Today, the two run AdWap with their close friends, Jack Carey and Sherrod Davis. Their technology allows brands to adverstise and empowers users to make a difference every day by donating their time in a fun, easy way. Sawyer and Cassidy sat down with contributor Jessica Abo to discuss how you can "watch for a change" through using their platform.

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Related: How One CEO Turned His Passion for Cars into a Paycheck

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Jessica Abo

Jessica Abo is a journalist by day and social entrepreneur by choice. Through her production company, JaboTV, Jessica creates inspirational videos for her YouTube channel as well as branded content for companies.&nb...

Marketing Social Entrepreneurs Entrepreneur Network Small Business Big Impact
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox