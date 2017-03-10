How These App Creators Are Putting the Power of Giving in Everyone's Hands

When Matt Sawyer was a teenager, he lost his grandparents to cancer. He says being a high schooler, with little time and money, made him feel powerless to effect any change in the world and he became determined to fix that problem. Years later, he came up with an idea for an app to help people give back no matter their age. He called his cousin Mike Cassidy to see if he wanted to further develop the idea. Today, the two run AdWap with their close friends, Jack Carey and Sherrod Davis. Their technology allows brands to adverstise and empowers users to make a difference every day by donating their time in a fun, easy way. Sawyer and Cassidy sat down with contributor Jessica Abo to discuss how you can "watch for a change" through using their platform.

