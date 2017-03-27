What Makes a Good Brand Ambassador for Your Business

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur’s book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein’s book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with the senior brand ambassador for Martell Cognac, who talks about his journey into the role, and what makes a good brand ambassador for your company. Perfect for entrepreneurs, brand managers, brand ambassadors, marketing teams, sales teams and more.

What is the most important characteristic of a brand ambassador?

Who inside your organization can make a good brand ambassador?

How do you transition from a non-client-facing to a client-facing role?

Learn the answers to these questions and more in this video with the man whose passion for cognac is unsurpassed, Christophe Pienkowski.

Want to see the full interview with Penkowski? It’s 20-plus minutes of brilliance where we go behind the scenes at a brand expression launch in New York and dive into his story, the product creation process and even how to properly taste cognac. Learn more below.

Pienkowski’s interview excerpt is featured in Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business Chapter 16: Get People to Act: Persuasion and Hugging with Words.

In this 27-video series, the author of Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business, Jill Schiefelbein, interviews stand-out companies and entrepreneurs to bring you great bites of information to help improve your communication and drive results. You can access 12-plus hours of content -- the full interviews for each of these 27 brilliant minds -- by purchasing Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business and accessing the book’s bonus site.

Watch more videos from Jill on her YouTube channel and buy the book at Amazon.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.