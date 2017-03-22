New Ways to Go (Facebook) Live: Now From Your Computer

Reader Resource Tune in April 7 and find out how to provide stellar customer care with social media in our free webinar. Register Now »

Facebook has been listening to creator feedback, and in its effort to make the Facebook Live experience easy and more fun for everyone, it is announcing a new feature today that makes it possible for Profiles to broadcast live from a desktop or laptop using streaming software or external hardware.

This was previously only possible via a Page or the Live API, so Facebook is excited to make it easy for people to add new functionality to their broadcasts -- from streaming their live PC gameplay to friends, to adding graphics and overlays, to being able to switch between cameras mid-broadcast.

While it's been possible for people to go live to Facebook from mobile devices since last year, desktop or laptop computers provide a stable camera setup that can be beneficial to many types of Facebook Live broadcasts, from Q&As to vlogs to tutorials to any broadcast from someone who isn't on the move.

To get started on your live broadcast from a computer, click “Live Video” from the top of your News Feed or Timeline, then follow the prompts to add a description and choose your audience.

Go live with streaming software

Facebook also added a new feature that makes it easy to use streaming software or external hardware when going live from a computer. This capability previously was possible only through a Page, but Facebook heard feedback from the community that it would be useful for profiles, too.

With this update, people can seamlessly share their screens, insert graphics, switch cameras or use professional equipment in Facebook Live videos. They also have the option to broadcast to Facebook Groups they belong to, Facebook Events they're part of or Facebook Pages they manage.

If you're a gamer, this new feature makes it easier than ever to stream your PC gameplay to friends and followers and engage with them while you play. If you're giving your friends or followers a tutorial or how-to guide, you can incorporate on-screen graphics, titles and overlays. Or, if you're an artist, you can go live and switch seamlessly between cameras as you narrate the process.

You can go live with streaming software or external hardware directly from News Feed, your profile or the direct link.

