Watch This Guy Try, Fail and Eventually Succeed to Build His Own Functioning Iron Man Suit

There is the temptation to write this off as a "look at this crazy person do something crazy" video, but honestly, this is one of the most inspirational things we've seen. UK inventor Richard Browning's documentation of his attempts (failures and successes included) to fly like Iron Man are truly something to behold. Browning seems to have just the right mix of smarts and persistence (with a little dash of nuttiness) to pull off such a mind-boggling feat.

“I can just strap this thing on and go flying at a moment’s notice,” he told TechCrunch. “It’s less dangerous than riding a sports bike through the countryside.”

We're not safety experts, but that statement seems like it might not be 100% true. To his credit, he does seem to go unscathed throughout the course of this video.

Keep on dreaming big, Mr. Browning. And let's hope there aren't many inventor-entrepreneurs out there working on a homemade Whiplash weapon to do battle with you.