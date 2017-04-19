To Help Save the Planet, This Entrepreneur Builds Sustainable Farms in Urban Cities

Who says you can’t build a sustainable farm in the middle of a huge city? Not Viraj Puri, the CEO and co-founder of Gotham Greens, an innovative urban farming company headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

With the pursuit of making the nation’s agricultural and food systems more sustainable, Puri and his team have made it their mission to grow high-quality food in urban areas using technology.

Concerned about the major impact traditional farming has on natural resources and public health, Gotham Greens not only seeks to sustainably produce foods, but does so in areas that need economic revitalization and the creation of jobs.

“We’re taking otherwise unused space, industrial space, and turning it into a vibrant green space while allowing natural farmland to exist,” says Puri.

And so far, so good. Compared to traditional farming, Gotham Greens’ operations use a fraction of the land, save water and helps the environment. Their 20,000-square-foot greenhouse in Brooklyn yields nearly the same amount of produce as a 20-acre farm.

However, running a small business with a corporate social responsibility is no easy task. To be successful, Puri recommends other aspiring entrepreneurs to partner with like-minded organizations in order to stay focused on their mission and have a positive impact.

Check out the video to hear more insights from Puri.