What Made Steve Jobs Such an Effective Leader?

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Stone Jordan breaks down the genius of Steve Jobs. And, while you can't explain everything that made Jobs who he was in just 15 minutes, Jordan does examine some of the Apple co-founder's leadership techniques that you can take and use in your own business. How can you get more out of your team? How can you demand perfection and actually achieve it?

Watch the video to learn more about how Jobs pushed himself and his teams to greatness.

Related: How to Crush Procrastination in 4 Steps

Watch more great videos on Stone Jordan's YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.