Starting a Business

How a Distinct Brand Identity Helps This Sock and Apparel Company Stand Out

Iva Pawling, co-founder and CEO of Richer Poorer, sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker in Hawaii to talk entrepreneurship and building her brand.
  • ---Shares

Iva Pawling is the co-founder and CEO of Richer Poorer. She sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker in Hawaii to talk entrepreneurship and building her brand.

Richer Poorer is innerwear that makes every day a good one: well-made, beautifully designed socks, boxer briefs and tees you can’t wait to put on and don’t want to take off. 

Watch more videos from the folks at Toast Meets Jam on their YouTube channel here.

Related: What It's Really Like to Be an Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Network< is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Jen Hacker

Jennifer Hacker is the founder of Toast Meets Jam, where she helps women entrepreneurs build and grow their brands through content, coaching and her free course, Let’s Brand This! She is also a video contributor to the Entrepreneur Ne...

Retail Businesses Starting a Business Video Apparel Entrepreneur Network

Find the Right Franchise for You

Complete our short quiz to pinpoint your perfect franchise match.
Find Your Franchise
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.