How to Create an Online Business in Your Spare Time

Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett often hears that there simply isn't enough time in the day to build an online business while keeping a day job. However, there are ways to maximize your morning, afternoon and evening routines to add more time to your day and get more done.

Start with your daily commute. Most people spend about an hour commuting to and from work, and they often spend that time making phone calls, listening to music or getting ready for the day in some other way. But, there's an opportunity to use that time more effectively to build your business.

Then, think about how you spend your lunch hour. Are you scrolling through Twitter or using the time more wisely?

What do you do when you get home after dinner?

There are several pockets of time you can utilize to make more of your daily routine. So, don't complain there isn't enough time -- make the time if it's important to you.

Click play to learn more.

