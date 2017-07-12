The 3 Steps of Achieving Your Goals

Reader Resource Entrepreneur Network provides you with expertise and opportunities to accelerate your brand's growth. Learn More »

In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with Peter Yobo, an author and motivator, who talks about how hard work and visualization helped him craft his three-step process of achieving goals.

The first step is to think about the way you want your life to look -- to create a bold (and maybe even unattainable) vision for your future. Don't settle for something you can accomplish in a day or a week or a month, but imagine your perfect scenario.

Then, live it by immersing yourself in visualization. Consider what barriers are ahead of you and how you are going to overcome them to achieve that lifestyle. Study everything you have to gain in the future and let that idea inspire you and shape what you do in the present.

Click play to learn the last of Yobo's three steps to achieving your goals.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel.

Related: This Entrepreneur Started by Selling Auto Parts From the Junkyard. Now, He Builds Million-Dollar Businesses.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.