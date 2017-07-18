3 Mindfulness Tips You Can Use to Be More Positive

Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel knows what it's like to feel doubt and negativity. He knows what it's like to be on the brink and wonder whether you can keep moving forward. That's why he also knows the power of a positive mindset.

In this video, he explains three tips you can use in your daily life. Be mindful about using these strategies to improve your outlook, be more productive and achieve more success.

Watch the video to learn more.

Related: How to Launch a New Product or Service Using Facebook Ads

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.