Why Your 'Great Idea' Actually Sucks

Everyone wants to come up with the next Uber, Facebook or Tesla. But, if Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David has to choose between someone with a great idea and someone with great sales skills, he's taking the salesperson every time. Why?

Well, look at the history of great businesses. Ray Kroc didn't start McDonald's, but he learned how to sell the fast food restaurant and made far more in his life than the actual McDonalds brothers. Steve Jobs couldn't code like Steve Wozniack, but he knew how to sell Apple, and his estate is worth far more now than Wozniack's.

Facebook, Tesla and more. Each time, it seems like the great salesperson ends up earning more than the person who created the great idea to start with.

Watch the video to learn more about the relationship between great ideas and great sales techniques.

