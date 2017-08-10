The Simple Trick to Making an Easy-to-Remember and Nearly Impossible-to-Hack Password

"My sincere apologies for any inappropriate messages you may have gotten, my account was hacked."

That is a message that none of us want to write, but sadly they've become more and more common. Want to stop the hacking madness? Watch the above interview Green Beret Sergeant Major (retired) Karl Erickson conducted for his YouTube show Tactical Rifleman. In this video, you'll see and hear a method used by military personnel in all of the branches of Special Operations for creating a password that is easy to adopt and nearly impossible to crack.

Hacking is a huge problem for individuals, small businesses and mega corporations alike.

Most recently, hackers broke into HBO servers and stole 1.5 terabytes of data. Aside from Game of Thrones and Ballers spoilers, the cyber criminals grabbed employee data and “thousands of Home Box Office (HBO) internal documents,” according to the security company hired by HBO to prevent the information from showing up on Google.

A lot of damage can happen very quickly if your accounts get hacked, so use every weapon at your disposal to make it harder for the bad guys.