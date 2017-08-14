Office Culture

This Media Company Started in a Garage, but Team Members Say the Current Space Is 'Mind-Blowing'

Clevver's organization is driven by creativity and hard work.
  • ---Shares

Media company Clevver started in a garage. Now, it has its own studio in Hollywood. How did it make the transition and grow to where it is today? Through hard work, creativity and listening to good ideas -- no matter the source -- Clevver has gone far beyond its humble beginnings.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Venturer takes a tour of the Clevver office and meets with some of the people who made the company what it is today.

Related: Why Netflix Chose This Company for Its First-Ever Acquisition

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Venturer

Venturer is the millennial brand of Business Rockstars. We create content for the young entrepreneur who is taking risks and starting a venture of their own. 

Entrepreneurs Video Office Culture Entrepreneur Network Office Tour
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.