This Media Company Started in a Garage, but Team Members Say the Current Space Is 'Mind-Blowing'

Media company Clevver started in a garage. Now, it has its own studio in Hollywood. How did it make the transition and grow to where it is today? Through hard work, creativity and listening to good ideas -- no matter the source -- Clevver has gone far beyond its humble beginnings.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Venturer takes a tour of the Clevver office and meets with some of the people who made the company what it is today.

Related: Why Netflix Chose This Company for Its First-Ever Acquisition

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.