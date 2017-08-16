One of Facebook's First Employees Explains Why Email Marketing Is Better Than Social Media Marketing

Noah Kagan was the 30th employee at Facebook, so he knows a little about social media. But, he might surprise you, because he doesn't say Facebook is the best way to market and connect with your audience. It isn't Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat, either.

It's email.

Email marketing can get lost in the mix when there are so many other marketing methods, but it shouldn't. Why? Because it can help you connect directly with your audience and, more importantly, it's algorithm-proof. With email, you don't have to worry about your post showing up in recipients' feeds or whether they'll even get a chance to look at your content -- it will just be waiting for them in their inbox at any time.

Click play to learn more about email marketing and the free tools you can use to improve your company's marketing campaigns.

