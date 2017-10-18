You Have to Be on These 5 Social Media Platforms

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Balin of Hard Money Bankers welcomes guest Glenn Younes of Corner Unit Media, and together they break down the five social media platforms you need to use with your business today.

The first is the most obvious one: Facebook. Both Balin and Younes agree that if you can only do a single social platform, then Facebook is your best option. It has billions of users and allows you to target your ideal audience easily from among that larger group.

However, they also agree that you should implement all five of these social platforms into your marketing strategy. Click play to learn the other four and how best to use them for your business.

