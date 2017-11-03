What You Should Know Before Joining a Board

The chairman of the board and co-founder of Signature Bank sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss his career and his advice for people considering joining a board.

Chairman of the board and co-founder of Signature Bank Scott Shay tells Jessica Abo what questions entrepreneurs should ask themselves before joining a for-profit or not-for-profit board of directors, how to avoid “group think” and why being paranoid isn’t always a bad thing.

