4-Step Guide to Creating Great Marketing Videos

Video can massively improve sales, but only if you do it right.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel describes the four steps you need to take to improve your video marketing strategy and make more sales.

For example, you can make a much bigger profit by finding complementary pieces or products you can offer at the time of checkout. Think of a pizza restaurant -- you often don't just buy the pizza, you buy a soft drink and a dessert to go along with it. That makes your purchase significantly more expensive -- and profitable for the business -- than it would be otherwise.

Click play to learn more.

Related: The 5 Biggest Marketing Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.