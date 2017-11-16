My Queue

Your Queue is empty

Click on the next to articles to add them to your Queue

Log In
Starting a Business > Take It From The Pros

Colorful Room Makeover for a Good Cause

Office Goals lends a helping hand to a local Los Angeles non-profit for homeless youth by transforming their mental services and therapy offices.
Office Goals on the Road: From Ugly to Organized
Next Article

Office Goals on the Road: From Ugly to Organized

Next Article

In this episode of Office Goals On The Road, Kate and Joey return to a Los Angeles organization dedicated to helping homeless youth which they have worked with closely in the past. They use color and comfort to assemble a space that celebrates the mental services workers and creates a welcoming space for the kids. Featuring DIYs, a little bit of basketball fun, and a transformation that will have lasting effects on lots of deserving individuals, this episode is all about the good feelings! 

To learn more about how Staples can help with create the perfect workplace, click here.

Related: Office Goals on the Road: From Ugly to Organized