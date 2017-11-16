Colorful Room Makeover for a Good Cause

In this episode of Office Goals On The Road, Kate and Joey return to a Los Angeles organization dedicated to helping homeless youth which they have worked with closely in the past. They use color and comfort to assemble a space that celebrates the mental services workers and creates a welcoming space for the kids. Featuring DIYs, a little bit of basketball fun, and a transformation that will have lasting effects on lots of deserving individuals, this episode is all about the good feelings!

