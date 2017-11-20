11 Passive Income Ideas You Can Use to Make Money Without Working

Or, while you're working on generating even more revenue.

Entrepreneur Network partner and certified financial planner Jeff Rose knows how you can multiply your money over time by making smart investments and financial decisions. In this video, he wants to help you do the same, creating passive income that can help turn even a meager amount of money into something more substantive.

His first strategy is to use online "robo" advisors like Betterment, which can pick a few safe ways you can invest your money. Or, you could try some deal and survey sites

Click play to see all 11 of Rose's tips and start making more passive income.

Related: Jeff Rose Has 7 Streams of Monthly Revenue. Here's How He Did It

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.