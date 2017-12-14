5 Tips to Stop Dreaming and Start Doing

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett speaks with author and business coach Christy Wright about how entrepreneurs can stop dreaming and start doing. As Wright points out, most entrepreneurial people are natural movers and shakers, but they don't always follow through.

So, if you're one of those people with a big idea -- or even if you just have the drive to develop a big idea -- these two can help you actually take the first steps toward building a business.

Click play to learn more.

Related: This Entrepreneur Has Over 50 Million Podcast Downloads and Wants to Help You Build Your Own Empire

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.