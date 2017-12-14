I Tried Out an Exoskeleton That Some Ford Workers Are Using -- and It Was Great

The EksoVest isn't quite the robot suit Jeff Bezos piloted, but it's a look into the near future of work.

Even Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos experienced joy when he tried on a robot suit. Who wouldn't?

But while suits like the one Bezos rocked are not quite ready for the workplace, Ford teamed up with California-based Ekso Bionics to fit some of its workers with the EksoVest, which helps reduce strain in the upper body. The non-powered vest, which I got to try for myself, provides support to your arms and shoulders when you lift your hands over your head.

Check out my experience with the vest and get all the details about it from Marty Smets, Ford’s human systems and virtual manufacturing technical expert, in this video.

Produced by Conrad Martin.