How to Leave Your Mark on the World by Doing What You Love

Award-winning Chef Bill Kim was born in Seoul, Korea and immigrated to the United States at age 7. His first formal kitchen duty -- roasting sesame seeds and grinding them using a mortar and pestle for his mother’s kimchi recipe -- sparked his interest in pursuing a culinary career.

Since then, Kim has gone to Paris, New York and Philadelphia to work beside some of the best chefs in the world, before settling in Chicago.

Kim has opened restaurants that combine fine dining and casual experiences, becoming a pioneer of sorts as he developed this new taste, but his goals extend beyond just cooking. Watch the video to learn how Kim intends to leave his mark on the world.

