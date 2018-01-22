My Queue

Growth Strategies > Goals

7 Tips to Be More Effective in 2018

Achieve your new goals for a new year.
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A new year brings new goals. But, you can't achieve new goals by doing the same things you've always done. That's why, in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy gives you seven tips you can use to be more effective in 2018.

Tracy recommends you should start by writing down your measurable and quantifiable goals for the year. Just as importantly, Tracy says you should understand that you are never truly stuck. Even if your situation looks like it's heading in one direction, you can always pivot and try something new. 

So, think about what you really want when you make your goals, even if the path to get there isn't obvious just yet.

Click play to learn more.

