What You Need to Know to Get the Most Out of a Coworking Space

Coworking spaces are great for meeting other entrepreneurs, building relationships and more.

March 26, 2018 1 min read

As an entrepreneur, it might feel like a cold and lonely world out there, but truth is there’s an entire community of other entrepreneurs out there. One of the best place to find these like-minded individuals? A coworking space.

That’s what Nick Devane, the CEO of PilotWorks, a coworking space and commercial kitchen rental company that caters to food entrepreneurs and startups, says. There are a number of benefits to working at a coworking space, including the ability to get advice and feedback, build relationships and find mentors. It’s also important to not only leverage the people but the facilities, too.

To learn more about making the most out of a co-working space, click play.