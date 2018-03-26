What You Need to Know to Get the Most Out of a Coworking Space
As an entrepreneur, it might feel like a cold and lonely world out there, but truth is there’s an entire community of other entrepreneurs out there. One of the best place to find these like-minded individuals? A coworking space.
That’s what Nick Devane, the CEO of PilotWorks, a coworking space and commercial kitchen rental company that caters to food entrepreneurs and startups, says. There are a number of benefits to working at a coworking space, including the ability to get advice and feedback, build relationships and find mentors. It’s also important to not only leverage the people but the facilities, too.
