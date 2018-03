What You Need to Know to Get the Most Out of a Coworking Space

/

Coworking spaces are great for meeting other entrepreneurs, building relationships and more.

March 26, 2018 1 min read

A Note From The Editor Think your company has what it takes to make our Top Company Cultures list? Apply now. Apply now ยป

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, it might feel like a cold and lonely world out there, but truth is there’s an entire community of other entrepreneurs out there. One of the best place to find these like-minded individuals? A coworking space.

Related: How to Build an Entrepreneurial Community

That’s what Nick Devane, the CEO of PilotWorks, a coworking space and commercial kitchen rental company that caters to food entrepreneurs and startups, says. There are a number of benefits to working at a coworking space, including the ability to get advice and feedback, build relationships and find mentors. It’s also important to not only leverage the people but the facilities, too.

Related: 4 Ways Co-Working Spaces Inspire Innovation and Collaboration

To learn more about making the most out of a co-working space, click play.