If You Just Got Fired, This Entrepreneur Has a Message For You

Jessica Abo sits down with Melissa Ben-Ishay, the president and chief product officer of the popular cupcake company Baked by Melissa.

When Melissa Ben-Ishay got fired, she immediately called her brother. He encouraged her to go home, bake her famous cupcakes and reassured her they would figure out how to turn her hobby into a business. Within a week, Baked by Melissa was up and running. Fourteen stores and a cookbook later, Ben-Ishay's bite-size treats are a huge success. She sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about her company's growth, the friends who helped her get here and what she's created to help you celebrate Valentine's Day.

