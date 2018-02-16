My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs > Success Stories

Hip Hop Legend Damon Dash Explains How His Street Mentality Catapulted Him to the Top

Dash is best known for co-founding Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke.
This Entrepreneur Used to Struggle Just to Buy Bananas. Now, He Makes Million-Dollar Deals on TV.
Next Article

This Entrepreneur Used to Struggle Just to Buy Bananas. Now, He Makes Million-Dollar Deals on TV.

Next Article
Serial Entrepreneur, Digital Strategist, Web Designer, Author, Volunteer
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Damon Dash not only solidified himself as a music mogul but grew an enterprise into fashion and lifestyle, growing Rocawear into a top streetwear company that sold in 2007 for a reported $204 million. Dash later opened DD172, an art gallery and creative collective in New York City, in addition to founding Creative Control, a digital media platform that explored the intersection of music, art and culture. His portfolio of ventures also includes a spirits company, another clothing company and Dame Dash Studios.

Related: Music Mogul DJ Khaled Hustled for 25 Years, and Now He's Living His Dream Life