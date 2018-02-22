These Entrepreneurs Broke $60 Million in Revenue in Just 4 Years. How'd They Do It?

/

Learn the story of how these college dropouts found major success.

February 22, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with MVMT co-founders Jake Kassan and Kramer LaPlante to hear about their story and learn their secrets of success.

College dropouts who worked as valets to make ends meet, Kassan and LaPlante are still in their mid-20s, but they've already sold over 1 million watches and broken over $60 million in sales.

