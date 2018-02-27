How to Define What Your Time and Talent Are Actually Worth

/

Don't just get paid -- get paid what your time is worth.

February 27, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose breaks down his "What You're Worth" (WYW) formula. Rose suggests that when you're pricing your time, product or service, you should start by thinking of a price that you're almost afraid to ask for. Then, you should double that and add 50 percent.

This might sound like overpricing, but Rose gives examples in his life of how it actually isn't. Plus, he offers strategies on how you can put your potential client in the position to offer more than they would otherwise.

Click play to learn more strategies and start getting paid more.

