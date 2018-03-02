My Queue

Starting a Business / Intellectual Property

How to Protect Your Intellectual Property

Jessica Abo sits down with attorney Scott Sisun to find out what your company may need when it comes to intellectual property.
- VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’re just starting your business, it’s important to protect your assets. Jessica Abo sat down with Scott Sisun of Sisun Law to help you understand what marks you need and how to protect them.

