4 Mistakes You Should Actually Be Grateful for Making

Life isn't about avoiding mistakes -- it's about learning from them.

March 12, 2018 2 min read

NBA superstar Michael Jordan once said that he never lost -- he either won or he learned. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy wants to help you be like Mike and give you some mistakes that you should be grateful for.

For example, if you took a job you didn't really want, and you end up regretting it, you learn for certain that you want to do something else in the future and have more motivation to make a change quickly.

The key is not to avoid making mistakes -- that's impossible. Instead, if you can grow each time you mess up, you'll end up getting closer to achieving your goals every day.

