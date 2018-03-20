How This Nonprofit Leverages Powerful Allies Like Joe Biden to Advance Its Goals

/

Having the right partnerships is key for any business leader.

March 20, 2018 2 min read

For CEO Rebecca Darr, her ability to form partnerships with prominent figures is why the WINGS Program is the largest domestic violence agency in all of Illinois. Throughout her 19 years with the business, Darr has learned that not everything can be done on your own. When WINGS experienced a 40 percent increase in capacity, it was Darr’s partnerships with figures like Vice President Joe Biden that allowed the company to thrive.

