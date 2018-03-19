How to Fund Your College Education by Investing

/

The cost of college is out of control. Here's how you can manage it.

March 19, 2018 2 min read

Over the years, college expenses have climbed increasingly higher, with the cost of a four-year degree now averaging $22,500 per year! In this video, though, Phil Town explains how investing may just be the smartest way to pay for college. He gives viewers tips on how they can get started and, most importantly, the importance of getting started in the first place.

The sooner you can start saving and investing, the more your money will compound as time goes along, and the better off you'll be in the long run.

Click play to learn more.

