An Entrepreneur Editor Shares How to Get Press Coverage for Your Business

In this video, Entrepreneur's Liz Webber shares the right way to pitch your business.

April 30, 2018 1 min read

Getting press coverage for your business isn’t as hard as it sounds. Just take it from Entrepreneur's Insights Editor Liz Webber. In this video, Webber answers the burning question: “How do I get news coverage for my business?”

For starters, research the publications you’d like to appear in to get an understanding of the types of stories they publish. Then, find the right reporter who covers the topic of your business or pitch. (That way you’re not blasting off emails that won’t go unread.) After doing these few things, your two steps closer to getting coverage for your business.

